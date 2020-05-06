A cell phone containing images was found at a daycare where the suspect worked

A Brighton man who worked at a daycare facility in the city of Canandaigua has been charged after the phone he allegedly owned contained what Canandaigua police said were images of sexual content involving children.

Jeramy G. Rivera, 21, was arrested May 1 and charged with possessing images of sexual performance by a child, Canandaigua police said.

A cell phone was found Feb. 6 at the facility. The phone had no readily available information that identified the owner of the phone, but did contain numerous images of sexual content involving children that were believed to have been downloaded from the internet, investigators said. An extensive investigation determined that Rivera was the owner, police said.

The charge against Rivera was not a qualifying offense for an arraignment, so he was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Canandaigua City Court on June 1.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending, police said. The Canandaigua Police Department is working with the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office, the Child Advocacy Center and the daycare facility to address concerns of parents who had children enrolled in the facility during the time of Rivera’s employment.

If anyone has any further information, contact Canandaigua Police Sgt. Nate Lawrence at 585-337-2106 or nate@canandaiguanewyork.gov.