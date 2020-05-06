State Sen. Pam Helming and local officials are joining sportsmen's calls for the state to allow clubs to reopen

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, joined local leaders of several sportsmen's clubs in issuing calls for the state to allow them to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a common sense issue. Everyone, including our local sportsmen's clubs, are putting public health first. Many of the activities these clubs offer, including targeting shooting and sporting clays courses allow for even greater social distancing than launching a boat from a marina or playing a round of golf," Helming stated in a release issued Tuesday.

The senator's comments echoed calls from other leaders in the regional shooting sports business, such as Steve Verdi, chairman of the board for the Ontario Rod & Gun Club.

"On behalf of Ontario Rod and Gun Club Officers, Board of Directors and our 400 members, we request to fully reopen our club to sport shooting, training classes and events," Verdi stated.

While the New York State on PAUSE Act has allowed several businesses to stay open with slight changes to reduce the possible spread of the new coronavirus, rod and gun clubs have not received the essential business designation, a necessity to remain open.

Yet local officials are beginning to push for a change in designation, coming on the heels of Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement Monday about how and when to start phasing in the reopening of various businesses.

"Reopening shooting sports clubs is another step in a return to safe, recreational activities. As various facets of public life prepare to reopen, it is important to proceed in such a way that the public feels reassured that the activities can be engaged in safely, responsibly and in adherence to recommendations and guidelines established by our Public Health Officials," said Canandaigua Town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz.

"Engaging in Shooting Sports is an activity enjoyed by so many of our residents and is a great way to safely participate in outdoor activity, learn and perfect skills and enjoy some leisure time and fresh air while still abiding by social distancing mandates," she added.

Daniel T. Pitler, president of the Canandaigua Sportsmen's Club, Inc., was hopeful about Cuomo amending the order, stating how he looked forward "to being as fairly treated as equal to the golfer, boater, fisherman and all outdoor enthusiasts," after the state restored "our ability to participate in our chosen sports activities and practice our Constitutional rights.

"As we open our outdoor shooting ranges and course facilities, we would assure those concerned that we would comply with all social distancing and hygiene requirements to help bring this state and national pandemic to it's eventual conclusion," Pitler continued.

For Rick Bills of the Hol-Field Rod and Gun Club in Bloomfield, the current position of many similar clubs has led him to reflect on the changes needed to prevent transmitting the coronavirus, while also aware of the economic realities of remaining closed.

"As is often the case, we find ourselves with more questions than answers dealing with our new reality as we cope with the world's current pandemic. The main question that we, as New Yorkers have is 'when can we get back to our normal lives?' Whatever that new normal may look like, there are bound to be some changes and we understand that. We as a sportsman's organization, like other businesses, cannot stay on 'lockdown' for an indeterminate time. In an effort to move forward, we ask that our organizations be afforded the same opportunity as other recreational businesses have been given, to open our ranges back up to our membership and guests," he said in Helming's statement.

Jared Simpson, a Canandaigua town councilman, was more vehement in his opposition to the current designation for the state's rod and gun clubs, describing it as "ludicrous."

“People are looking for safe recreational activities in this period of social distancing," he said in a statement.

"This seems like a political decision, rather than a practical one and once again shows our governor's disdain for the second amendment and proves he is out of touch with our part of NYS," Simpson stated.