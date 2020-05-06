The American Diabetes Association switched to a virtual format for the 2020 Tour de Cure: Rochester. Proceeds will benefit diabetes research, education and advocacy.

“This is a great opportunity for our local community to help us keep driving our mission by funding research and programs that help people with diabetes thrive,” said Bob Russell, executive director. “The funds we raise are critically important to the people we serve, so we are excited that technology and social media will allow us to continue to provide an event virtually for our strong community of supporters while keeping their health and safety at the forefront.”

The Tour de Cure will focus on three components: staying active, continuing to fundraise and celebrating the journey. Participants are asked to wear red as they complete their course and showcase their efforts on social media using the hashtag #VirtualTourdeCure2020.

Registration is required. Call (585) 458-3040, ext. 3479, email jcollins@diabetes.org or visit bit.ly/2xCVOky for information.