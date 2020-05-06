The Monroe County Water Authority won the J.D. Power National Customer Satisfaction Award for 2020 in the midsize water utility provider category.

Regional winners were determined by six factors: quality and reliability, price, conservation, billing and payment, communications, and customer service.

“We are humbled by our ratepayers feedback that led to winning the regional award by J.D. Power, the global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data analytics, for the third time in five years,” said Nicholas Noce, executive director.

Chairman Scott Nasca said, “The MCWA board would like to recognize the innovative managers and dedicated workforce who go over and above each and every day to reliably provide quality affordable water to our surrounding communities.”