Record cold and snow showers could be on the way for the weekend

Skies will be cloudy Wednesday, but temperatures will drop well into the 30s tonight as clouds give way to clear skies. Frost is possible Thursday morning.

A slight shower is possible for Wednesday to the south of Rochester, but most of the region should stay dry.

After the chilly start, the weather will be slightly milder Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s before a cold front arrives with showers later in the day.

It is going to be breezy and cooler on Friday and much colder on Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Be prepared for the possibility of a record cold this weekend with snow showers as well.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more cold early on but signs point to a warmup toward the end of next week.