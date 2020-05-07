The town of Brighton will open its Summer Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 24 in the parking lot at Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winston Road.

In keeping with state and local mandates, and following guidance by New York State Agriculture & Markets, market operations are modified to safeguard the health of customers and vendors during the pandemic.

These changes will ensure social distance is maintained and crowds are not created. The Summer Farmers Market will not host music, kids programs, community groups or special events. Dogs will not be allowed.

All goods must be preordered and picked up according to the first initial of customers’ last names or status as a senior citizen or person vulnerable to COVID-19.

Customers must preorder and prepay through the individual vendors. Vendors are linked on the Farmers Market website. SNAP and FMNP recipients must preorder then pay with benefit cards at the market booth or coupons at the vendor booth.

Where possible, one individual per family should pick up their order. Everyone must wear masks. Per New York state, only food, soap and sanitizers are available for purchase.

To reduce crowding, each hour of the market will serve different customer groups: seniors and vulnerable individuals from 9 to 10 a.m., then last names starting with letters A-H from 10 to 11 a.m., letters I-P from 11 a.m. to noon and letters Q-Z from noon to 1 p.m.

Revisions to market policies will be made as the situation allows throughout the summer. The Farmers Market runs on Sundays through Nov. 22. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.