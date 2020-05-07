The two people who lost their lives in a May 5 crash on Route 96 in Farmington have been identified as a man and his mother, both Farmington residents.

Chris E. Wickum, 62, was driving the 2019 Chevy Spark, and his mother Shirley A. Skipper, 83, was a passenger when their vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a dump truck. The car ignited, and the fire spread to the dump truck. The dump truck driver, a Lyons resident, was able to get out of the vehicle.

The victims were positively identified by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson.