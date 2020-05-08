The Rochester Music Hall of Fame pushed its 2020 ceremony until next spring, with the newest class being inducted on April 25, 2021, at the Eastman Theatre.

Originally scheduled to take place this spring, the board of trustees at first intended to postpone until fall.

“With so many unknowns related to the pandemic regarding public gatherings, we believe it is the better part of valor to not reschedule in 2020 but to wait until next year,” said Jack Whittier, board president. “We want to ensure our inductees and our audience have the same incredible experience the Hall of Fame ceremonies have become known for.”

All inductees confirmed they can attend the ceremony next April. Guest stars joining the live event to honor the inductees will be announced a later date.

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s inductees — now the Class of 2021 — are traditional folk musicians the Dady Brothers, sound and mixing engineer Mick Guzauski, jazz singer Nancy Kelly, Whirlwind founder Michael Laiacona, and Roy McCurdy, a jazz drummer and percussionist.

Those who purchased tickets through the Eastman Theatre box office were offered refunds. The board intends to put tickets on sale in November for the 2021 ceremony.

This year, the annual Douglas Lowry Award will go to two graduating high school seniors who excelled in music and plan on continuing their music education in college. Finalists will audition in late June and the winners will earn $1,000 awards for college expenses.