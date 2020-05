Stephen Rich from the Laboratory of Medical Zoology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will present “Ticks and Red Meat Allergies: The Latest Science” from noon to 1 p.m. May 13.

This webinar is the latest in a series covering ticks, tick-borne diseases, personal protection, etc. Previous sessions are archived on the website.

Visit ag.umass.edu/landscape/education-events/webinars to register.