The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club recently recognized the contributions of nurses in the battle against COVID-19 by providing 283 gift bags at Strong Memorial Hospital, the Strong Ties Community Support Program and Rochester General Hospital.

The bags were distributed during National Nursing Week on National Nurse Appreciation Day, May 6.

Past President John Summers brought the idea to club members, which led to a coordinated project supported by donations from local businesses.

BJ’s Wholesale Club provided fruit, snacks and assorted items. Encore Chocolates Inc., Hedonist Artisan Chocolates and Stever’s Candies in Rochester provided chocolate. Tops Market in Farmington donated candy. Rotarians purchased hand lotion and chapstick.

Kate Valcin, director of adult critical care nursing at the University of Rochester Medical Center, thanked Summers for the club’s efforts.

“They look amazing and I am sure the staff will appreciate them,” she said.

Club President Jim Crane saluted Karen Hansen, Karen Parkhurst and Summers for their role in securing items for the bags. All have daughters who are nurses in the units being recognized for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.