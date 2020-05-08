“Restarting the Economy” on WXXI-TV and AM 1370 will cover issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic at 8 p.m. on May 21. It also will stream on wxxinews.org and @WXXINews on Facebook Live.

The broadcast will cover state guidelines for reopening the region, what community members can expect to see during different phases of the process and how local business owners are being impacted by the pandemic.

To submit questions, call (585) 209-3180, email forum@wxxi.org or post them to Twitter/Facebook, tagging @WXXINews.

