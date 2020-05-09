Coronavirus pandemic creates a $315M budget gap, officials say

ROCHESTER — The University of Rochester Medical Center revealed 3,474 employees have been furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs will affect Strong Memorial Hospital, the University of Rochester Medical Faculty Group, the School of Medicine and Dentistry, the School of Nursing, the Eastman Institute for Oral Health and the Health Sciences Division.

The furloughed employees are in administration, finance, clinical providers, clinical support workers, nursing, research and education support.

URMC officials said all open clinical facilities are fully staffed to serve anticipated patient needs, and most department chairs, center directors, senior leaders, managers and faculty members not being furloughed will take temporary pay cuts.

All furloughed employees have been told.

It's all due to a $315 million budget gap. The measures are expected to save URMC $50 million by the end of July.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also gave URMC $199 million in loans, but starting in August, those will need to be repaid.