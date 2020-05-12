Alexandra Tasber, of Rochester, will join the Webster Central School District on July 1 as assistant principal (alpha E-K) at Webster Schroeder High School.

The Board of Education recently approved her appointment. Tasber is replacing interim Assistant Principal Jim Vitale.

Tasber worked with West Irondequoit CSD for 11 years as an English language arts contact and classroom teacher at Dake Junior High School.

As a contact teacher, Tasber mentored other teachers within the department to ensure high levels of planning and instruction for all students. She was a liaison between administrators and teachers, and organized budgetary needs for the department.

As a classroom teacher, Tasber helped design student-centered learning experiences to benefit their mastery of ELA and provided differentiated lesson plans for students of all abilities. She was West Irondequoit’s summer school principal in 2019 and an ELA teacher for several summers.

“My work as a leader within my school and across the district has proven to be invaluable as I prepare to begin my new role as assistant principal at Webster Schroeder High School,” Tasber said. “My experience in supporting students, families and staff members has helped shape me into a reflective and purposeful leader.”

Tasber received her undergraduate degree from SUNY Geneseo. She holds master’s degrees in English from the University of Rochester, and special education and English from St. John Fisher College. Tasber will receive her K-12 educational leadership advanced certification from UR’s Warner School of Education this summer.