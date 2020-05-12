Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Ascension Garden is offering support for those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Green Ribbon Movement.

Traditional funerals are reduced to immediate family only in order to maintain social distancing, so families are left to find creative ways to remember and honor their loved ones’ lives.

Through this campaign, loved ones can request a free green ribbon pin to wear showing their solidarity with others in the community. Visit holysepulchre.org for information.

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will place American flags on nearly 6,000 veterans’ graves starting May 22 and throughout Memorial Day weekend.