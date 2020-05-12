The following is addressed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Now is not the time. As an educator, we had about 72 hours to fundamentally change our teaching structure. We took everything we do in the classroom and adapted it to a new reality of remote learning. It was necessary and we got it done.

Every two weeks we waited and listened anxiously to see if we would be allowed to return. Unfortunately, we will not. Now is not the time to drop the bombshell at one of your daily press briefings and suggest that when schools are allowed to reopen, “it’s time to reimagine education … a system where we have one teacher in front of a room of students.”

Teaching is built on personal contact, relationships and trust. Classrooms are engaging places where students can learn and explore. Now is not the time to propose we add more screen time to our schools while decreasing vital face-to-face interactions.

The Gates Foundation has a lot of money, but that doesn’t mean it knows what is best for our children. Now is not the time to use your recently granted “executive authority” to promote your own agenda. Many people struggle to understand your decisions, to see why some businesses have been allowed to reopen, while others remain closed.

Gov. Cuomo, now is the time to step out of the spotlight. Relinquish your ability to act unilaterally without public or legislative input. Trust local school boards and school districts to make the best decisions for their students. Trust local elected leaders to make the right decisions for their constituents. Trust the people of New York and remember: e pluribus unum.

Jared Simpson

Canandaigua