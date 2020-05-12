Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, is leading the group, which includes Canandaigua legislators Pam Helming and Brian Kolb.

Rep. Tom Reed, state Sens. Pam Helming and Rich Funke, and Assemblymembers Brian Kolb and Brian Manktelow are among the legislators expected to gather in Greece today and discuss the reopening of the Finger Lakes.

The Finger Lakes region, which includes Ontario and Wayne counties, will begin to open starting Friday.

Currently, state and local lawmakers are working to make sure this process goes as smoothly as possible for everyone.

The group of Republican lawmakers wants to make sure the state approaches this reopening from the perspective of a public health crisis and move away from a framework of "economic zones," which they say were not designed to handle a public health crisis.

Instead, the lawmakers want Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to transition to a flexible and dynamic state reopening that capitalizes on every region’s strengths and resources. The lawmakers want to see inter-regional and cross-county collaboration rather than distinct population centers coming together only.

In Rochester on Monday, Cuomo said that is his approach.

"The local governments have to be in communications with each other,” Cuomo said. “We do this on a regional basis. There are a number of counties in that region, but it's one region and this virus doesn't respect county borders or state borders. … Those governments have to be in contact with each other."