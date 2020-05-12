“Through the Student Lens 2020” is posted on the Image City Photography Gallery website to highlight young artists across Greater Rochester.

The virtual show includes a 360-degree “gallery view,” a video message from the University Avenue gallery and links for each of the 19 participating programs.

Joining the Flower City Arts Center Photo Club are students from Allendale Columbia, Aquinas Institute, Brighton, East Rochester, Fairport, Greece Athena, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Le Roy, Monroe No. 1 BOCES, Norman Howard, Penfield, Pittsford Mendon, Pittsford Sutherland, School of the Arts, Spencerport, Webster Thomas, West Irondequoit and Wheatland-Chili.

Each school selected 10 photos for the exhibit, with no more than two from any one student. The Photo Club includes middle school students from Wilson Foundation Academy and James Monroe High School.

Gallery partners named teacher Susan Rudy and SOTA students as Best in Show. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com to view the exhibit.

Museum Photographics owner Michael Hager provided printing services and Jason Campbell from Frameworks of Rochester mounted each piece.