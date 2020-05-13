“No space is too small for growing food” was the key message of the recent Small Space Gardening Workshop offered by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and hosted by the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County.

Nearly 100 people registered, 49 of which Zoomed in to learn about the key aspects of gardening to maximize their space and yield such as soil composition, growing zone recognition and plant spacing.

Although planned in advance, the workshops almost didn’t materialize after in-class activities were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the recent Agri-Pulse magazine article “Got Vegetable Seeds? Consider Yourself Lucky as Home Gardening Soars,” sales of seeds — mostly vegetables, herbs and flowers — in retail and online stores have skyrocketed across the country.

Gardening can be helpful for nutritional and mental health, but some wanting to try gardening want more guidance. Workshop coordinators agreed to move forward and find an alternative in order to support this movement.

Small Space Gardening was the second virtual workshop, with Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden going online the previous week. Both webinars yielded a high number of registrants, great responses and more interest.

By using modern technology and timely content, CCE Monroe gardening webinars support people’s food growing efforts, strengthen their connection with nature, and boost community health and resiliency.

Online webinars are cost effective and present no geographical boundaries. Content also can be explained on a more personal level. It allows for a better understanding between the presenters and their audience by creating a relationship that isn’t likely to be built through any other far-reaching medium.

Participants’ feedback collected through polls and Q&As will be used for future program development. CCE Monroe will offer more webinars, and provide resources to support people’s food growing and cooking activities. Call (585) 753-2550 or visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu for information.