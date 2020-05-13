Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Erin McLaughlin, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Rochester

Alexander Gartland, of Rochester, recently joined the Alfred State College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. To be eligible, seniors and juniors must be in the top 10% and 7.5% of their class, respectively. Graduate students must be in the top 10% of degree candidates.

Hannah Kralles, of Rochester, will spend the next year with the AmeriCorps health corps team at Washington AIDS Partnership in Washington, D.C. Kralles received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Canisius College in Buffalo.

Ariana Rivera and Ari Smith, of Rochester, were named to the recent dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Rivera majors in musical theater and Smith studies English.

Webster

Evan Greenberg, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in sport management from the University of Tampa in Florida.