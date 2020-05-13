IRS officials said processing of paper checks will begin after noon today.

The deadline is looming if you want to get your COVID-19 stimulus money fast.

The IRS said today is the last day you can enter your banking information to get your check as a direct deposit.

Millions of Americans are still waiting on their checks, especially those who receive SSI or veterans benefits.

After noon on Wednesday, the IRS will begin preparing millions of paper checks that will be sent out through late May and into June.

To register your banking info for direct deposit, visit the IRS website.