Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex, 2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road, Rochester, will open its annual Flour City Drive-in Theater starting May 29.

“With the addition of safety protocols such as online ticketing, physical distancing and contactless concession ordering, there is no safer activity to take part of than attending a drive-in movie,” said Chris Woodworth, general manager. “We are equally thankful that we now have the ability to offer this as an entertainment option for the members of our community, because now — more than ever — people are starved of opportunities to get out of their homes.”

Email joe@billgraysiceplex.com or visit billgraysiceplex.com for information.