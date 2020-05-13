The Harley School recently appointed Christine Hay, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Rochester Medical Center; Cheryl Kodjo, a pediatric medicine specialist at URMC; Julie Paternack, a professor in the URMC Department of Emergency Medicine; and Jennifer Schwartzott, a litigation attorney at Bond, Schoeneck and King PLLC, to its new health advisory board.

Board members will advise Harley leadership on steps to prepare for the 2020-21 school year and summer programming. Measures ranging from proper cleaning and disinfection protocols, distancing in the classroom and camps, appropriate student flow and group sizes, use of masking measures, and temperature readings will be considered.

Board members will assist in interpreting guidance, mandates and regulations from the state, Monroe County and Monroe County Health Department.