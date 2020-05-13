Locations are in various towns throughout the county, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monroe County is preparing to distribute 1 million face coverings to people in the city of Rochester and local towns, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

A coordinated distribution event will take place today, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations and additional details can be found here.

The face coverings were obtained through CARES Act funding to essential service agencies and the general public.

“We’re all excited about reopening, but in our enthusiasm, we cannot forget those we have lost and those fighting for their lives in nursing homes and hospitals, and those working day and night taking care of our loved ones,” Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said. “We cannot be satisfied with simply flattening the curve. We need to work to keep it that way.”