The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club supports the literacy projects of Rotary International, as basic education and literacy are among the organization’s six areas of focus. Rotarians recognize that basic education and literacy are essential for reducing poverty, improving health, encouraging community and economic development, and promoting peace.

Victor-Farmington Rotary’s projects include those concentrating on rural and impoverished areas in Nicaragua.

When District Gov. David Hannan made his club visits at the start of his 2019-20 year, he handed each president $100 intended for literacy efforts. Victor-Farmington President Jim Crane accepted the donation and challenge.

The club sent Hannan’s donation plus another $100 to an organization in El Sauce, Nicaragua, that teaches English classes to local residents. The ability to speak English opens a new job market for workers, one that pays more than the median per-capita income of $1,900 annually.

The weekly three-hour sessions use a teaching program developed by SUNY Geneseo. Victor-Farmington’s donation will be used as scholarships covering the $7.50 monthly fee.

Karen Parkhurst, club secretary, previously traveled to the Central American country to further active service projects. In 2015, she met Nelvin, a 10-year-old receiving a scholarship. He walks 2 miles each way to attend class.