Daniel Barrow, Maximilian Lambert and Dylan Smith, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 from the University of Tampa in Florida. Barrow and Smith each received a Bachelor of Science in finance. Lambert earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Maddie Berl, of Victor, was named to the recent dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Berl majors in musical theater.

Jennifer Haddock, of Farmington, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University.