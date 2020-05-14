Investigation underway of 25 newly-reported cases at the nursing and rehabilitation facility

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Ontario County Public Health is working with the New York State Department of Health and Elm Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Canandaigua to investigate 25 newly-reported COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-four residents and one employee have tested positive and more testing is underway.

An additional employee that is a Wayne County resident has also tested positive, bringing the total for the facility to 26 residents and staff members. The nursing home is taking action to reduce the possibility of spread, according to Ontario County Public Health in a release Thursday afternoon.

According to the release: “Elm Manor has provided skilled nursing care in Canandaigua for many years. A representative of Elm Manor stated: ‘Elm Manor continues to provide the highest level of quality professional nursing services in a warm and nurturing environment. During this difficult time, we will continue to monitor every resident and staff member. We have followed the guidelines set-forth by New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are working closely with Ontario County Public Health to make sure all residents receive the best care possible and that our staff is safe. The health and safety of every person in Elm Manor is our priority.’”

“Working closely with the New York State Department of Health, Ontario County Public Health is actively investigating this outbreak and utilizing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. This investigation is still underway.”

Messenger Post media is following this developing story