The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home on Burke Terrace.

Fire crews are investigating a two-alarm blaze at a home on Burke Terrace, off Augustine Street in Rochester, just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said a second alarm was immediately called because of the volume of fire and size of the structure as well as a report of people trapped inside.

Crews said the flames started in the attic of the home.

Everyone inside made it out safely and the Red Cross was called to assist all of the displaced residents.

Crews said the house sustained heavy smoke, heat and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.