Community Bank NA recently purchased more than $22,000 in gift cards from local restaurants for health care facilities throughout its four-state footprint.

In April 2020, the bank also donated $45,000 to local nonprofits that are serving its neighbors during this time of need.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for our health care professionals working tirelessly to help keep our communities safe,” said Mark Tryniski, president and CEO. “We are appreciative of the local restaurants for partnering with us on this initiative.”

Community Bank branches purchased gift cards from Avicolli's Italian Cuisine, Luigi's, Oak Hill/Oakleaf Cafe, Italian Villa, Coaches Pizza, The Old Country Store, St. George's Grocery, Mark’s Pizza, Rounding Third R3 Sports Grill, Talk of the Town, Big Rick's One Stop, Pizza D, The Fireplace Restaurant, New Country Side Restaurant, Buzzy’s Dream, Salvatore's, Leisure's Restaurant, Mama Mia's, Avon Village Restaurant, Peppermints Restaurant, Donna's Main Street Market & Deli, Mooney's Sports Bar & Grill and Pudgie's Pizza.

Gift cards were donated to the Huntington Living Center, Naples Apothecary, Naples Valley Chiropractic, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps., Hornell City Ambulance Service, Elderwood Nursing Home, Rushville Health Center, Canandaigua Medical Group Pediatrics, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Chemung County Health Department, Clifton Springs Hospital, Chautauqua Center, Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Tunkhannock Ambulance Association, AOMC — Family Medicine Addison, Livonia Lima Family Medicine, UR Medicine Primary Care, Lakeville Family Medicine, Peace Family Support Group, URMC Noyes Health Urgent Care, Avon Nursing Facility, Cayuga Medical, MacDonald Health Center and Corning Ambulance Service.

“We’re truly honored to be a part of these wonderful communities and are grateful for the chance to give back,” Tryniski said.