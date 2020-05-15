The First Presbyterian Church of Pittsford is welcoming the Rev. Aaron Neff to lead its congregation. He will conduct his first worship service on May 31.

Neff comes to Pittsford from the United Presbyterian Church of Corfu, where he has served as pastor since July 2016.

The congregation approved Neff’s call in March after the retirement of the Rev. Bruce Boak. Several interim pastors served the church as the search progressed.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Aaron aboard,” said Lew Becker and Daniel Traina, who co-chaired the pastor nominating committee. “He brings energy and experience to us with a deep spiritual commitment, and our congregation will benefit greatly from his forward-thinking vision. We warmly welcome him to Pittsford.”

Neff received a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary in New Jersey. He earned a master’s degree in biblical exegesis from Wheaton College in Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in biblical languages from the University of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to begin my pastoral leadership in Pittsford, even in the midst of this global pandemic,” Neff said. “The church’s staff is incredibly talented, and the congregation is loving, mission-focused and filled with strong lay leaders. I am eager to help lead them in living out our faith.”

Among other endeavors, Neff was an editorial specialist for the Princeton Seminary’s Dead Sea Scrolls Project. The undertaking included work with an archeological excavation team along the Mediterranean coast of Israel. He edited Hebrew transcriptions and English translations of a critical edition of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Neff will move to Fairport with his wife, Laura, and three children.