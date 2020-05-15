It was a celebration fit for a queen on Mother’s Day at Westwood Commons, a DePaul senior living community in North Chili.

Dozens of family and community members made signs and waved from their decorated cars during a parade. Residents watched from windows, or bundled up and braved the brisk morning to watch from the sidewalk.

Residents also honored mothers by sharing their memories and advice in a video on Westwood Commons’ Facebook page.

“Everyone at Westwood Commons would like to express sincere thanks to all our families and community members who made the parade such an incredible success,” said Caitlyn Stoffle, administrator. “Whether you’re a mother, have a mother or love someone like a mother, there’s no better reason to celebrate.”