Republicans don’t support workers. State Sen. Chris Jacobs, for example, voted against Senate Bill S8091, which would establish paid sick leave for employees affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Even before the current pandemic, Republicans tried to cut workers' salaries and benefits. Large corporations use welfare programs such as SNAP and CHIP to supplement their low wages. The Federal Bank of Boston reported in April 2019: “Across New England, more than 90% of EITC spending went to working families, and over 40% of SNAP and TANF assistance went to working families.”

Republicans aren’t just trying to cut workers' salaries and benefits. Steve Karnowski, of The Associated Press, wrote: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, generated ire last month when discussing the closure of a Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls that infected 1,000 employees and people who came in contact with the workers, saying ‘99% of what’s going on today wasn’t happening inside the facility’” (May 8, 2020).

Meatpackers are essential workers, yet instead of being cheered as are other essential workers they are vilified by the Republicans as the cause of the infection because they are “not regular folks.” Now, Republicans are demanding that meatpacking plants remain open without health safeguards and normal OSHA protocols, thus sacrificing essential workers.

Marc A. Thiessen wrote an opinion piece May 7, 2020, arguing that these businesses should also be protected from liability despite failures of normal health practices. Not content to go after workers’ salaries and benefits, or condemn essential workers as the cause for their illness, Republicans are also going after workers’ pensions. The Washington Post reported: “In Washington, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, have already said there will be no ‘bailout’ for mismanaged state pensions.”

Republicans are going after workers’ salaries, benefits and self-respect.

William Fine

Brockport