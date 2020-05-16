A roundup of information from throughout the area

GENEVA — The next community-wide drive-thru with boxes of food for Ontario County residents only is planned for 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 N. Genesee St. Call 585-396-4522 to preregister.

A partnership of Canandaigua Churches in Action, the city of Geneva, Ontario County and Foodlink, the food distribution is intended to supply households with a box of shelf stable food during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

When registering, leave your name, number and email address, if you have one. Clients must stay in cars and put a piece of paper with first name and last name of registration and confirmation number in the window facing out for staff to see. Confirmation number can be found in email or voice mail following registration.

This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times.

WAYNE COUNTY

Alleged coronavirus threat leads to arrest

A Sodus man is facing a charge after Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said the man coughed at them and said: “Coronavirus, I got it.”

Anthony T. Hall, 48, of Ridge Road, was charged Friday with criminal nuisance, deputies said.

Hall was being interviewed as part of a reported domestic dispute when the alleged incident took place, deputies said.

Hall was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he was to await centralized arraignment on charges stemming from the original domestic incident. Hall is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.

CANANDAIGUA

No lifestyle section today

The "Your Life" section that customarily appears in the Sunday edition has been temporarily suspended, as most of the coming events it features have been cancelled. The business page, including John Ninfo's personal-finance column, which appears Sundays, today is on page A5. The Classfieds begin on page B5. Other features, such as College Notes and Service Notes, will appear at times throughout the week in the A section.

CANANDAIGUA

Ontario County Public Health releases new COVID-19 statistics

Ontario County's total number of positive confirmed cases increased by 1 as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Public Health Department.

In a release provided to Messenger Post Media shortly after 3 p.m., the total number of confirmed positive cases for Ontario County was at 145. Additional statistics included 5 hospitalizations, 12 deaths, 3,435 negative tests and 138 individuals who were quarantined or isolated. The release also offered details on the total number of recovered patients, which currently stood at 65.

CANANDAIGUA

Ontario County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle break-ins

The Sheriff's Office is investigating several reports of alleged theft from vehicles in the Town of Victor. According to a release made available to Messenger Post Media Saturday evening, the incidents were reported to have occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, in multiple Victor subdivisions off High Street.

If anyone has any video or additional information related to the alleged thefts, they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 585-394-4560. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson also issued a reminder to always lock the doors of your cars and houses at all times.