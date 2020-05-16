Dozens of programs help people through hard times

People are calling 211. That’s the Lifeline number for free and confidential help in connecting to vital services — for food, clothing, shelter and other needs.

Food and mental health resources are the top two reasons people have been calling the number during the coronavirus pandemic, said Kari Buch, executive director of United Way of Ontario County. You could say the United Way is on the frontlines — though behind the scenes — as most everyone is feeling the strain one way or the other. Many programs helping people get through the crisis rely on United Way funds. The YMCAs providing emergency childcare, family counseling and recovery services, legal aid, the Salvation Army, mentoring and childcare programs, caregivers support and many more programs — totaling 37 in Ontario County — rely on the United Way.

Within two hours last Wednesday, Care Net Pregnancy Center of Canandaigua gave away enough diapers, wipes and baby formula to supply more than 100 families. On Thursday, Care Net continued delivering baby necessities to needy families, providing parents with two weeks worth of supplies. Helped by a United Way-driven crisis response, Care Net’s Executive Director Donna Besler said a crisis “mini-grant,” donations and volunteers made it possible.

“Such a need — we feel so very blessed to have the United Way of Ontario County and this amazing community helping us to help others,” said Besler.

As of May 1, the United Way of Greater Rochester Crisis Response reported granting nearly $1.27 million throughout multiple counties in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region. United Way and Rochester Area Community Foundation partnered on a centralized funding pool to rapidly deploy resources to nonprofits especially impacted by the outbreak. Recipients of the Community Crisis Fund have so far included the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, Bridges for Brain Injury, Finger Lakes Counseling & Referral Agency, and the Salvation Army and Veterans Outreach centers in multiple counties.

Before COVID-19, the United Way of Ontario County planned that the 2020 United Way campaign would focus on “economic mobility,” said Buch.

Then the pandemic hit. Focus turned to economic survival.

Instead of the annual Day of Caring, typically the kickoff for the annual United Way campaign, May 11 through May 15 became the Week of Caring. Themes of mental wellness, a food drive, appreciation for first responders and others on the frontlines, a reminder to complete the census, and planning fun and safe activities close to home became the focus.

“We were very disappointed to postpone the Day of Caring but still hope to spread joy with a Week of Caring instead,” Buch said Thursday.

Staying positive is half the battle with the challenge ahead. The 2020 annual fundraising campaign is on. Dubbed “Mission 2020,” the goal is to raise $1.2 million. Buch said that is what United Way of Ontario County needs to raise to provide its 37 programs with the same level of funding as in recent years.

Buch said businesses that run campaigns are asked to consider urging their employees to keep their payroll deductions going. During the crisis, many businesses have taken a “wait and see” stance, Buch said. While understandable, she said if the campaign falls short “we will probably have to make some tough decisions.”

United Way of Ontario County is hosting weekly web roundtable meetings to solve problems and “to discuss how organizations can support each other, share resources and problem solve together,” Buch said.