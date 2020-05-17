Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Justin Boyer, of Rushville, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, a national mathematics honor society. Nominations are based on students’ performances in math courses and overall academic achievement.

Cody Hannigan, of Bloomfield, recently received the Humanitarian Award during the eighth annual student specialty awards ceremony at SUNY Canton. Hannigan is a senior health care management major.

Jordain Moore, of Naples, received the 2020 President’s Certificate of Recognition for community engagement at Buffalo State College. The award goes to students who demonstrate extended involvement in community service, service learning and other community-based work during their college career.

Dean's List

Maddie Berl, of Victor, was named to the recent dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Berl majors in musical theater.

Graduations

Daniel Barrow, Maximilian Lambert and Dylan Smith, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 from the University of Tampa in Florida. Barrow and Smith each received a Bachelor of Science in finance. Lambert earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Amy Jennings, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2020 with degrees in biomedical science and Spanish, as well as a minor in chemistry, from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. Jennings was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

John Talone, of Bloomfield, recently graduated with a Doctor of Medicine, magna cum laude, from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. He was accepted to the anesthesiology residency training program at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.