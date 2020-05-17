The annual Palmyra Canaltown Days has been canceled for the 2020 festival season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While extremely difficult to do, we made this decision out of an abundance of caution for our vendors, volunteers, entertainers, and attendees due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tom and Colleen Hall, publicity chairs for Canaltown Days, in a statement.

The town says that the committee will be meeting soon to discuss plans for the 53rd Annual Palmyra Canaltown Days that will take place in September of 2021.