All are expected to survive; the driver has been charged, according to Rochester police

Three people are recovering after a driver crashed into a parked car overnight.

According to Rochester officers, that person shouldn't have been driving and has been charged with driving while ability impaired.

Officers responded to Lake Avenue, near Lorimer Street, just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday for the report of a crash with people trapped.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a single vehicle had struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

According to officers, the striking vehicle contained three people who were trapped and needed to be rescued. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All are expected to survive.