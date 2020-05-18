The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County will offer its 98th Parenting Skills Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 1-Oct. 20, at the Finger Lakes Community College Child Care Center in Hopewell.

The free workshop will cover five skills to help deal with difficult situations. They are encouragement, can-do, choices, self-control and respecting feelings. This workshop is designed for parents with children ages 12 and younger.

Priority registration will go to parents working with Social Services, Child Protective Services, or Probation and PINS petitions. Others can register if space permits by Aug. 25. Call 585-394-3977, ext. 429 for information.