The redesigned Sand Bar, originally scheduled to open this weekend, now is expected to open July 1; the Rose Tavern restaurant to open Sept. 1

CANANDAIGUA — The Lake House on Canandaigua now has an executive chef and the name of the signature hotel restaurant he will run.

But, as can be expected during this coronavirus pandemic, the reimagined Sand Bar, which early on was expected to open for the Memorial Day weekend, will now open July 1.

The hotel portion of the Lake House, which takes the place of the former Inn on the Lake, is scheduled to open in August.

Rochester native Scott Riesenberger will serve as executive chef at The Lake House on Canandaigua’s elevated dining restaurant Rose Tavern, the Sand Bar, the wedding venue and additional room service and common area dining.

“Launching and overseeing the culinary programming at The Lake House is a dream come true,” Riesenberger said in a prepared statement. “I grew up in this region, so it only feels natural to return home for this dynamic new chapter in my career. Blending my culinary background with the team’s vision for the hotel, I’m confident we will be delivering a dining experience unique to the Finger Lakes.”

Riesenberger’s style of cooking is described as seasonal-contemporary American with European influences. He prefers to create dishes inspired by local ingredients and by incorporating simple cooking techniques to enhance presentation and texture.

In 1998, his career began in France where he worked for legendary Michelin-starred chefs Marc Meneau at L’Esperance in the Burgundy region and Marc Veyrat at L’Auberege in the French Alps.

After returning to the U.S., Riesenberger worked for some of New York City’s leading chefs including Rocco Dispirito at Union Pacific, David Bouley at Bouley, Alain Ducasse at The Essex House and Paul Liebrandt at Gilt and Corton. He was the executive chef at Cru Restaurant from 2007 to 2009, and he has been involved in the opening of over 10 restaurants, both within and outside of hotels.

The Rose Tavern is scheduled to open Sept. 1. These dates are based on current mandates and policies directed by the state and local governments and are subject to change, according to the spokesman for the project.