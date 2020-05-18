The challenges we will face as our economy and health systems recover from this pandemic will require our school systems to be nimble and creative. We need people with experience in varied educational settings, and we need someone who will listen to our concerns and make sure that all children have access to an excellent education. Our children deserve no less. And that is why I am voting for Julianne Miller for Canandaigua City School Board.

Julianne has taught at both the high school and middle school levels, and today works with college students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Julianne has devoted her life to teaching and helping young people. Julianne has administrative and curriculum development experience. This will enable her to be a highly effective member of the school board. Just as important, she has two children currently in the Canandaigua School system and has been an active parent in their sports and other co-curricular activities. She is aware of the strengths and weaknesses of our schools, and has the tools required to keep our system improving.

Julianne Miller will bring a passion for educational excellence and a practical knowledge of what works to her role on the Board of Education. Please examine her record and vote for Julianne Miller for Canandaigua City School Board.

Jo Beth Mertens

Canandaigua