Penfield

Erin Ebert, of Penfield, received the 2020 Renwick Prize in biology at Hamilton College in Clinton. The award provides a scholarship for the study of biology during the summer to a senior or junior. Ebert majors in art and biology.

Rochester

Natalie Gurnett, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Kentucky.

Webster

Haley Barrett and Cara Maciag, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Juliana Larson, of Webster, received the 2020 COOP Service Prize and Underwood Prize in chemistry at Hamilton College in Clinton. The COOP Prize goes to seniors who demonstrate dedication to community service and leadership in making a difference in the lives of people and service organizations. The Underwood Prize goes to a senior who excels in chemistry.

Kylie Reiber, of Webster, graduated in spring 2020 with a degree in music therapy from Georgia College.

Rachel Richenberg, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in marketing, cum laude, from the University of Mount Union in Ohio.