Fairport

Blinne Krieger, of Fairport, recently joined the SUNY Potsdam chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, a national historical honor society. To be eligible, students majoring or minoring in history must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.0 overall GPA.

Samantha Sallerson, of Fairport, was named to the recent dean’s list at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 term GPA. Sallerson is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

Henrietta

Bridget Kline, of Henrietta, received the 2020 Dr. William D. and Mary Pendell Memorial Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. The scholarship goes to students proficient in the study of French and hoping to study abroad. Along with French, Kline majors in theater design and technical studies.

Honeoye Falls

James Baker, of Honeoye Falls, recently received a President’s Medal at Denison University in Ohio. The award recognizes students for academic success, plus service to the community, contribution to the arts, enlargement of the community's global perspective, athletic fitness and achievement, leadership ability, and contribution to community discourse.

Pittsford

Bayley Hookway and Elizabeth Pederson, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 from the University of New Hampshire. Hookway majored in hotel and hospitality management. Pederson received a degree in environmental science: ecosystems, magna cum laude.

Alexis Imburgia, of Pittsford, received the Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award during the 2020 Leaders Celebration at Cazenovia College. The award goes to students who take on leadership and support roles with chapter functions, in addition to serving as participants and role models for reflective, training and service activities.

Rochester

Caroline Fjermedal, of Rochester, received the 2020 Campus Service Award at Hamilton College in Clinton. The award goes to students who, in the opinion of the Student Assembly, made significant contributions in the area of campus service. Fjermedal majors in neuroscience.

Anthony Simonelli, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ella Spencer, of Rochester, helped the 2020 RALLYTHON at the University Vermont raise $140,813.29 for the UVM Children’s Hospital. The student-led fundraiser culminates in a 12-hour dance marathon to signify the average length of a nurse’s shift at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Vermont.