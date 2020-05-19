Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Emily Benham, Alexis Carroll and Austin Setzer, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Savannah Scott, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Scott majors in theater.

Jessica Stettner, of Rocheter, recently joined the SUNY Canton chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, a criminal justice honor society. Stettner is a senior in the criminal investigation program.