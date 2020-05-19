Elijah Coombs, 25, of Oakfield, was driving the car when he went off the road and crashed into a utility pole Monday, according to deputies.

BERGEN — Genesee County deputies have identified the man killed in a crash on Monday.

Deputies said Elijah Coombs, 25, of Oakfield, was driving the car when he went off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

It happened on Route 262 just before 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said Coombs died at the scene.

According to deputies, Jamie Bachorski, 26, of Oakfield, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

Deputies said Samantha Wade, 21, of Byron, was also taken to Strong by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.