The Hilton Central School District Board of Education adopted an $84,467,153 budget proposal for the 2020-21 school year.

This is a 4.42% increase from last year’s budget that — if approved by voters — will result in an estimated 0.69% tax rate decrease in Clarkson and Greece, 1.46% increase in Hamlin due to the town’s equalization rate decreasing from 93% to 91%, and 2.4% increase in Parma due to the equalization rate decreasing from 100% to 97%.

A home in the Hilton district valued at $100,000 will see an estimated tax bill decrease of $16.

“Building a school district budget that provides a great education for our students and is responsible to our community has been especially challenging during the COVID-19 crisis,” Superintendent Casey Kosiorek said. “We made every effort to keep reductions away from our students. Unfortunately, in the current climate that is impossible. I want to thank the Board of Education, administration, and all who served on the building and department committees for their input during this challenging budget development process.”

The proposed property tax levy increase is 1.79%, is at the state-imposed property tax levy cap of 1.79%.

Visit hilton.k12.ny.us for details. A budget newsletter will be mailed to residents soon and a budget presentation will be available on the website.

District households will receive two ballots each by mail. Ballots for additional household members who are qualified voters can be requested by calling (585) 392-1000, ext. 7099 or online. All absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on June 9.

District residents can vote on the budget proposition, as well as a $1,046,200 bus purchase proposition and two open positions on the Board of Education. The terms of Maryanne Chaffee and Brian O’Connor will expire June 30.

Voters must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a Hilton CSD resident for at least 30 days to vote. A virtual public hearing on the budget will be held on June 2. Links and more information will be available on the district website.