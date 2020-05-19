RIT director joins MacArthur Foundation board

Nabil Nasr, an associate provost at Rochester Institute of Technology and founding director of the Golisano Institute for Sustainability, recently became a trustee for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Nasr worked in the fields of sustainable manufacturing, remanufacturing, clean production and sustainable product development for nearly 30 years, and is considered an international leader in research and development efforts in those disciplines.

Representing the North American region, Nasr joins four other trustees alongside CEO Andrew Morlet and Ellen MacArthur, founder and chair, in overseeing its mission to accelerate the transition to a circular economy, based on the principles of designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.

Portfolio manager joins Armbruster Capital

Nicholas Russo recently joined Armbruster Capital Management Inc. in Pittsford as a portfolio manager.

Russo will analyze and manage client portfolios, as well as assist with fund research to implement the firm’s factor-based investment strategies. He returns to ACM after working as an investment analyst at the University of Rochester’s Endowment Office.

Russo graduated from SUNY Geneseo with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Rochester.