The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $77 million in a fourth wave of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, supporting up to 8,300 vouchers.

This wave of relief funds will provide affordable housing to non-elderly people living with disabilities. New York housing authorities and stakeholders will receive $1,969,338; $185,628 will go to Rochester Housing Authority.

“As we continue to fight this invisible enemy, we are working quickly and effectively to ensure public housing authorities nationwide are receiving the necessary funding needed to keep their residents safe,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said. “This wave of relief funds will provide additional housing choice vouchers to residents living with disabilities, allowing them to live safely and independently through these unprecedented times.”

Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing, said the funds “will be important to help those most at risk stay at home during the COVID-19 situation.”

“Our neighbors with disabilities have endured weeks of unpredictable isolation and stress,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “These funds will provide resources to public housing authorities and HUD stakeholders that have been assisting this extremely vulnerable population.”

This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in community-based settings. It encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community.