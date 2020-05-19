Lesli Myers-Small, a Pittsford native, replaces Terry Dade after his abrupt departure

ROCHESTER — Advocates and parents joined the city school board in welcoming former Brockport Central School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small as the city schools’ new superintendent.

The board unanimously approved her selection Monday afternoon.

“There was one name that came up and only one name that came up in the context of finding a new superintendent,” board President Van White said. “And it wasn’t even a name for an interim. It was a name for a permanent superintendent and it was the name of Dr. Lesli.”

After the board voted during a Zoom conference, White signed the papers making the hiring official and the new superintendent revealed she is starting the job today.

“I am excited,” said Walida Montrose-Sims, a parent advocate as well as the mother and grandmother of students in the Rochester school system. "She is a champion in our community. She's a champion for our students, for our parents.”

In selecting her, board members emphasized her credentials and local connections.

Myers-Small grew up in Pittsford and went to school at the University of Rochester and St. John Fisher College.

"There were a number of people who talked about us hiring locally, and that is what we've done,” board Vice President Cynthia Elliott said. “I don't think you can get a better candidate."

Myers-Small joined school board leaders Monday and thanked them for their vote of confidence.

"The children deserve a leader who is passionate,” Myers-Small said, “who is student-focused, who has the connections with State Ed, which is what we are going to need some help with.”

Small was selected quickly after her predecessor, Terry Dade, abruptly left to become superintendent of Cornwall Central School District in the Hudson Valley. Board members pointed out that she had already been closely looked at and had been a finalist when Dade was hired.

The new superintendent said she wants to hit the ground running to deal with the district’s budget crunch as well as the still unknown long-term impact of the coronavirus.