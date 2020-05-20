M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center is the site of some 'fowl' play

CANANDAIGUA — Signs of normalcy — especially those provided by nature — can be reassurances that ultimately, things will be ok. Maybe that’s why a little cheer went up throughout the UR Medicine Thompson Health system May 6 when, toward the end of a system-wide leadership call, the administrator of the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center announced that 14 ducklings had hatched in one of the nursing home’s enclosed courtyards.

This is a tradition dating back many years.

Aside from providing a water source and a little food, staff and residents keep their distance, watching the little family from the windows. When the mama duck is ready to leave, she taps on the glass. The facilities and security departments then assist in escorting the little family through an interior corridor and out into the world.

The recent successful escort comes 13 days after facilities and security worked with members of the Canandaigua fire and police departments to rescue 13 ducklings belonging to a different mama after they fell into a runoff grate near F.F. Thompson Hospital.

On the web

To view the ducks, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPQ1SqprSEA&feature=youtu.be+.