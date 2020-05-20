Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Morgan Bishop, of Farmington, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 4.0 quality point average.

Kathryn Carges, Andrew Doody, Alexandra Gattelaro, Michael Palmerini, Jorianna Pistritto, Nancy Pulver, Madison Robbins and Mary Utter, of Farmington, and Shannon Devanny, Stephen Gabel, McKenna Gardner, Allison Kem, Griffin Randall, Kristen Simmons and Sarah Simmons, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Cody Cooper, of Farmington, and Kirsten Haggerty, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hannah Stewart, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in environmental conservation and sustainability, magna cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire.

Jordan Susa, of Farmington, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.