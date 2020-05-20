New Yorkers are told daily that the Department of Labor is working to fix unemployment, but thousands are waiting for their first check.

On Sunday, Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who has been overseeing the surge in unemployment claims and sits always at the governor’s left in his press briefings — all but declared victory over the state’s unemployment morass.

“We have gotten through the backlog, and the people that are remaining, it’s either certification issues, partial information issues, or suspected fraud,” DeRosa said. “For those folks, we’re trying to update the website to tell you what it is specifically that’s holding you back in that pending status, and those updates should come in this week.”

As proof of “tremendous progress in the unemployment system,” DeRosa said: “I’ve seen people tweeting that people who have applied last week have already gotten their money this past week.”

But in dozens of interviews last week, jobless New Yorkers — who are apparently too weary and frustrated trying to get unemployment to take to Twitter — told USA Today Network New York about a cruelly inefficient system that sounds like something out of the Greek myth of Tantalus. Or Dante's vision of hell.

"It’s an evil game," said Kingston musician Michael Del Vecchio. "It’s a real twisted, evil game. Some people get through, it’s Candy Land. Me? No.”

They've endured dozens of website attempts, getting oh-so-close to completion only to have their session time out and send them back to the beginning. They've heard hours of busy signals. If their call goes through, they've navigated a phone tree to get oh-so-close to the end, only to have the system tell them it is too busy and drop the call.

Too many have their application go into the ether, with no word from Albany on their status. They keep calling, clogging the phone lines with worry. Some have waited months, depleting their savings.

And still no check.

The answer from Albany

Cuomo, a daily fixture behind microphones in Albany — and in a tour that last week took him to Syracuse, Watertown, Binghamton and Rochester — strikes a proactive air, saying demand is unprecedented, he has ratcheted up staffing, he enlisted Google to update the website; and the state’s response rate is the best of any state.

The governor insists that out-of-work New Yorkers will get every penny they are owed, but that fraud is a concern. He doesn't want a gotcha moment down the road when it is discovered that someone got a check who didn't deserve one.

Six state senators launched a petition drive at www.FixDOLDisaster.com. There have been calls for Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to resign, a move Cuomo called "pandering" and "a cheap shot."

Reardon, in conference calls with media, rolls out the numbers in the historic "avalanche" of claims. The state, she says, has:

• Paid close to $8 billion in claims since early March — almost four times the amount of benefits paid in all of 2019;

• Processed more than 1.8 million claims since early March;

• Increased its call-center workforce from 400 staffers working five days a week to 3,100 working seven days a week;

• Processed more than 330,000 applications for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance;

• Emailed certification instructions to more than 90,000 claimants who had not certified for their benefits.

The number Reardon hasn't released, despite repeated questions in weekly press calls, is how many people are still awaiting checks. She has repeatedly said that trying to figure out how many applications have come in is akin to measuring the ocean.

“It’s constantly refreshing itself,” she said.

Here are some of the New Yorkers in Commissioner Reardon's ocean of unshared numbers, the faces of the backlog that DeRosa said has been resolved.

'They must think I have a money tree'

When Nancy Miller of Rochester got back from vacation in mid-March, the hairdresser's job of 35 years was gone.

Miller, 60, has pushed off her mortgage, car payment and other monthly expenses.

When she first tried to apply for PUA for the self-employed, the online application form wasn’t working. A representative called her weeks later, but couldn’t access her claim and wasn’t filling out the right form. Her congressman, Rep. Joseph Morelle, couldn't help, either.

The department finished her application and told her to certify her benefits online, but she got an error message when she tried. Trying on the phone, she was told she was calling the wrong number.

“It’s like when I get done being pissed off, I am exhausted," Miller said. "And I still haven’t gotten any money. They’re not getting better. They must think I have a money tree.”

'Pending, and pending, and pending'

In Webster, on the shore of Lake Ontario, Jody Nolan, 56, is a fire safety program manager at a college campus. She filed for unemployment the first day of her furlough on April 27 and has yet to get a check.

“It was pending, and pending, and pending and pending,” she said. While her online claim indicates that her money has been released, it hasn’t yet made its way into her account.

To Nolan, a more efficient online system, without the need to receive information through a phone call, would help speed up the process so those in need can receive their funds.

“This whole process should not require human interaction, minimal at the most,” Nolan said. “It shouldn’t require a callback in 72 hours that never happened. Why even say that if it’s never going to happen? And it never happened.”

'Every angle is a dead end'

Tanisha Liszka, 35, of Dryden, in Tompkins County near Ithaca, said she doesn’t have $5 to her name.

“The only way I’m eating right now is the pantries and they don’t really give much,” she said. “As far as having money for toilet paper, shampoo, stuff like that, not being able to afford it is not OK.”

Liszka was working as a hotel housekeeper and was furloughed March 17. Her unemployment application is pending. She tried enlisting her congressman, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, and is awaiting a call back.

“Every way that I looked and searched and tried, every number, every angle is a dead end,” she said. “You wait and you think, ‘Maybe tomorrow if I’m lucky it will be different,’ and no. It’s just like a slap in the face.”

'It still doesn't work'

Omar Ramos of Airmont in Rockland County, 39, a school bus dispatcher, was laid off March 20, a week after his wife, Angielina, lost her job as a bus-company administrative assistant.

They're among the lucky ones. They got checks, after six weeks. For two weeks, he called more than 200 times an hour without getting through.

“Until you have done it yourself, you don’t know what people are going through,” Ramos said of the system he called “chaotic, buggy and full of useless information.”

Told that Cuomo has tapped Google to fix the system, Ramos responds in New York style: “You say you got connected with Google? Congratulations, it still doesn’t work. You can’t say you’ve fixed things if people aren’t getting through faster.”

'Starting over from zero'

“My business went from the busiest part of the year, the time where I make three quarters of my money, to zero in one day,” said Doug DeMarco, 65, proprietor of Brown Bag Image in Putnam Valley, Putnam County. “It was like hitting a wall at 60 mph.”

DeMarco videotapes high-school musicals, dance recitals and graduations across the Lower Hudson Valley. For the first time in nearly 35 years, he filed for unemployment.

The frustration he felt at losing his business was quickly replaced by outrage at a Department of Labor system that seems diabolically inefficient.

“The website was continuously crashing," he said. "I counted 38 different tries, a couple where you go right to the end and you get this time-out message where it would kick you back to the beginning and you'd have to start all over again.

"There is no way to save the work as you go," DeMarco said. "Every time you went back on the website to start the process again, it was starting over from zero.”

Zero is also the amount of money DeMarco has received in his two-month tussle with unemployment, a system that still relies on faxes and mail to document claims.

"This is now my job," he said. "My job is to follow up on paperwork, applications, phone calls and emails and nothing else."